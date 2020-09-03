Masks may be more effective than vaccines -CDC

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020, contradicting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who Trump dismissed as confused.
At a Senate hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response Wednesday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said a vaccine would be "generally available to the American public" in the late second quarter or third quarter of 2021.
A new Senate report finds an estimated 85 million are late in one week. According to Gizmodo the report finds there had been nearly a 20 percent drop in on-time deliveries. The report was prepared by Democratic staff on the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee. It describes a significant decline in the percentage of mail delivered on time in each of the postal service’s 67 districts. The reports blame controversial changes ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the delays.