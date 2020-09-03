Masks may be more effective than vaccines -CDC

Global  
 

[NFA] Speaking at a Senate hearing on U.S. response to the coronavirus, Dr. Robert Redfield, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said "face masks are the most important, powerful public health tool we have" to protect people from COVID-19 -- perhaps even more so than a vaccine.


CDC director contradicts Trump on vaccine timeline and face masks

 CDC director Robert Redfield contradicted President Trump during sworn testimony Wednesday. Redfield said face masks are an effective tool in fighting the..
Trump questions CDC director's testimony on coronavirus vaccine timeline

 President Trump said he thought the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, was "confused" when he testified before..
Trump says CDC dir. on vaccines 'was confused' [Video]

Trump says CDC dir. on vaccines 'was confused'

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted on Wednesday at least 100 million doses of a coronavirus vaccine could be distributed in by the end of 2020, contradicting U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert Redfield, who Trump dismissed as confused.

Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC [Video]

Vaccine available 'late 2nd, 3rd quarter, 2021' -CDC

At a Senate hearing on the U.S. coronavirus response Wednesday, the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Robert Redfield, said a vaccine would be "generally available to the American public" in the late second quarter or third quarter of 2021.

85 Million Pieces Of Mail Delayed In One Week [Video]

85 Million Pieces Of Mail Delayed In One Week

A new Senate report finds an estimated 85 million are late in one week. According to Gizmodo the report finds there had been nearly a 20 percent drop in on-time deliveries. The report was prepared by Democratic staff on the Homeland Security & Governmental Affairs Committee. It describes a significant decline in the percentage of mail delivered on time in each of the postal service’s 67 districts. The reports blame controversial changes ordered by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy for the delays.

CDC director: Scientific integrity not altered

 The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention told Senate lawmakers that his agency has not altered its scientific publications on the..
CDC unveils coronavirus vaccine distribution plan

 The CDC is outlining a plan on how to distribute a coronavirus vaccine once one is available. But the logistics of getting one to everybody quickly could prove a..
CDC director Robert Redfield contradicted President Trump during sworn testimony Wednesday. Redfield...
In a Senate committee hearing, CDC director Redfield called face masks "our best defense" and said...
CDC Says Prep For COVID Vaccine As Soon As October [Video]

CDC Says Prep For COVID Vaccine As Soon As October

The US CDC has told health officials around the United States great news. The CDC said to prepare to distribute a potential coronavirus vaccine as soon as late October. The documents were posted by..

