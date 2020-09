Big Ten football to return October 24

Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:59s - Published 2 minutes ago

POSTPONING ITS FALLFOOTBALL SEASON.THE CONFERENCEHAS REVERSEDCOURSE... AND WILLPLAY BEGINNING NEXTMONTH...SPORTS DIRECTORBRANDON KINNARDJOINS US WITH THEDETAILS...THERE WILL BEBADGERS FOOTBALLTHIS FALL, AFTERALL...AN EIGHT GAMESEASON WILL BEGINOCTOBER 24th...WITH ACONFERENCECHAMPIONSHIP GAMETENTATIVELYSCHEDULED FORDECEMBER 19th...THE BIG TEN SAYSITS COUNCIL OFUNIVERSITYPRESIDENTS ANDCHANCELLORS...VOTEDUNANIMOUSLY TOBRING FOOTBALLBACK...IN AUGUST, THEVOTE TO POSTPONECAME IN AT 11 TO 3...SO 11 PEOPLE'SMINDS WERECHANGED...THE QUESTION IS,WHAT CHANGEDOVER THE PASTMONTH?WISCONSINATHLETIC DIRECTORBARRY ALVAREZEXPLAINS..."The decisions were madefor the right reasons.

Thepostponment was madefor the right reasons.

Forthe safety of our studentathletes.

The medicalquestions that wereanswered... without thembeing answered there wasno way we could put ourstudent athletes back onthe field.

THE BIGGESTANSWER, WAS NEWAVAILABLE TESTING...WHICH WILL ALLOWTHE BIG TEN TO TESTALL PLAYERS,COACHES AND STAFF -DAILY...IF A PLAYER TESTSPOSITIVE, HE WOULDBE OUT AT LEAST 21DAYS...ANY PLAYERS WHOTEST POSITIVE WILLUNDERGOCOMPREHENSIVECARDIAC TESTING...AND - WHILE FAMILYOF PLAYERS WILL BEALLOWED TO ATTENDGAMES...TICKETS WILL NOTBE AVAILABLE TO THEGENERAL PUBLIC...