Hurricane Sally Slams Ashore, Causing Historic Flooding

At least one person has died in Orange County, Alabama, after Hurricane Sally brought a "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding emergency that's stretching along the Gulf Coast, according to The Associated Press.

