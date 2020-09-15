Hurricane Sally Slams Ashore, Causing Historic Flooding
Hurricane Sally Slams Ashore, Causing Historic Flooding
At least one person has died in Orange County, Alabama, after Hurricane Sally brought a "catastrophic and life-threatening" flooding emergency that's stretching along the Gulf Coast, according to The Associated Press.
