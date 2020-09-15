Eric Trump Agrees To Interview With New York AG's Office--On One Condition

Eric Trump is willing to be interviewed by the New York State Attorney General's Office for its investigation into the Trump Organization.

But there's a catch.

CNN reports the son of President Donald Trump is only willing to do so after the presidential election.

Last month, the AG's office asked a judge to enforce subpoenas for Eric Trump's testimony and documents.

The AG's office is investigating into whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of certain assets.

Eric Trump is executive vice president of the Trump Organization and initially agreed to be interviewed for the civil investigation in July.

However, the AG's office says he then abruptly canceled, 'balking less than two days before he was scheduled by agreement to give testimony.'