Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury
Tennis' 'most awkward' champion
The softly spoken Naomi Osaka is finding her voice to become a leader on and off the tennis court, after her second US Open title.
BBC News
Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open
Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open for the first time on Sunday. Gavino Garay reports.
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:01Published
Japan's Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open with a hamstring injury, she said on...
Hindu - Published
US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of the French Open, which is scheduled to start on 27...
BBC Sport - Published
