Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:23s - Published
Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury

Osaka withdraws from French Open with injury

U.S. Open champ Naomi Osaka announces on social media she is withdrawing from French Open with injury


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Naomi Osaka Naomi Osaka Japanese tennis player

US Open champion Naomi Osaka won't play in French Open, citing hamstring injury

 Naomi Osaka, who won the U.S. Open on Sept. 12, won't be competing at Roland Garros later this month because of hamstring injury, quick turnaround.
USATODAY.com

Injured Osaka pulls out of French Open

 US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of the French Open, which is scheduled to start on 27 September, with a hamstring injury.
BBC News

Tennis' 'most awkward' champion

 The softly spoken Naomi Osaka is finding her voice to become a leader on and off the tennis court, after her second US Open title.
BBC News
Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open [Video]

Thiem stages stunning comeback to win U.S. Open

Dominic Thiem produced a remarkable fightback to beat German fifth seed Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) to win the U.S. Open for the first time on Sunday. Gavino Garay reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:01Published

French Open French Open French Open Tennis Championships

French Open: Andy Murray given wildcard for Roland Garros

 Britain's Andy Murray is given a wildcard to the main draw of the French Open, which begins on 27 September.
BBC News

Italian Open: Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic renew rivalry ahead of Roland Garros

 Rafael Nadal will make his return to competitive tennis this week at the Italian Open, while Novak Djokovic participates in his first event since getting..
WorldNews

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

A little more relaxation brings a little more action for Rory McIlroy at US Open [Video]

A little more relaxation brings a little more action for Rory McIlroy at US Open

Two days after stressing the need for a fast start, Rory McIlroy got just whathe wanted in the first round of the 120th US Open at a relatively benignWinged Foot.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published

McIlroy two back as Thomas sets US Open clubhouse lead

 Rory McIlroy plays his way into contention on day one of the US Open to sit two strokes behind early leader Justin Thomas.
BBC News

Related news from verified sources

Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open with hamstring injury

Japan's Naomi Osaka has withdrawn from the upcoming French Open with a hamstring injury, she said on...
Hindu - Published Also reported by •ESPNUSATODAY.com


French Open 2020: US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out with injury

US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of the French Open, which is scheduled to start on 27...
BBC Sport - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.com


Injured Osaka pulls out of French Open

US Open champion Naomi Osaka pulls out of the French Open, which is scheduled to start on 27...
BBC News - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Bryan Brothers’ interview: Leander was doing it when we were in diapers [Video]

Bryan Brothers’ interview: Leander was doing it when we were in diapers

The Bryan brothers talk of the US Open, Osaka's activism, the golden generation of doubles, and that old, old question: who invented the chest bump?

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 13:47Published
Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open While Highlighting Racial Injustice [Video]

Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open While Highlighting Racial Injustice

Naomi Osaka Wins U.S. Open While Highlighting Racial Injustice

Credit: Essence Content     Duration: 01:00Published
Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to claim her second US Open title | OneIndia news [Video]

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to claim her second US Open title | OneIndia news

Naomi Osaka beats Victoria Azarenka to claim her second US Open title

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:27Published