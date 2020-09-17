Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits PM's cabinet over farm bills, why is SAD upset with BJP | Oneindia News

Global  
 

BJP's oldest ally the Shiromani Akali Dal is upset with the BJP Government as its only minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Cabinet and said that it would reconsider its ties with the Government over the farm bills that has led to protests from opposition and farmers of Punjab and Haryana.

The three bills are the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill; the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill; and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill.

Farmers in Punjab will protest against the central government’s three farm-related bills by staging a three-day ‘rail roko’ agitation across the state from September 24-26 as announced by a farmers’ body.


