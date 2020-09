West Coast Wildfires: Mounting destruction, rain on the way in some areas Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:54s - Published 48 seconds ago West Coast Wildfires: Mounting destruction, rain on the way in some areas The wildfires out west continue to rage on. Multiple fires in California, Oregon, and Washington have burned almost six-million acres, killing at least 36 people including a firefighter. Rain is expected in some areas and it may help in the fight -- but it can also add another level of concern. 0

SOME HAVE BEEN LUCKY --"DRIVING HERE I FELT I SHOULDTURNAROUND THIS IS TOO SMOKY, BUT MYGUT SAID I NEED TO GO TO MYHOUSE I NEED TOSEE WHAT'S GOING ON AND I NEEDTO TAKE ACTION." KARISSABRISTOW'S OREGON HOME WAS SPARED-- BUT NOT HER NEIGHBOR'S --"I ACTUALLY DROVE UP AND THEREWAS ASPOT FIRE RIGHT HERE AND I GOTOUT AND PUT IT OUT AND THEREWERE SPOT FIRES ALL OVER."IN OREGON -- NEARLY 2- THOUSANDHOMES HAVE BEENDESTROYED BY MULTIPLE ACTIVEWILDFIRES -- RAIN EXPECTED TOCOME IN -- MAY HELP -- BUT ALSO-- HURIN AREAS STRIPPED BY FIRE --THERE ARE FLASH FLOOD WATCHES --AND A FEAR OF MUDSLIDES./"WE'RE CONCERNED ABOUT TREESTHATHAVE ALREADY FALLEN AS A RESULTOF THE FIRE AS THE RAIN HITS ISTHE LIKELIHOOD OF THOSE SLIDINGFURTHER DOWN THE HILL AND ENDINGUP ON THE ROADIN CALIFORNIA -- THE WEATHERTURNING CRITICAL ONCE AGAIN --RED FLAG WARNINGS AND FIREWEATHER WATCHES ALONG THESTATE'S EASTERN BORDER. AS CREWSCONTINUE TO BATTLE WILDFIRES INTHAT STATE -- THE EL DORADO FIRE-- SPARKED THIS MONTH BY ABOTCHED SOCALLED GENDER REVEAL PARTY --CAUSED THE DEATH OF AFIREFIGHTER THURSDAY -- THEDEATH IS STILL UNDERINVESTIGATION. IN A STATEMENT --THE SAN BERNARDINO NATIONALFOREST SERVICE SAYS, "OURDEEPEST SYMPATHIES ARE WITH THEFAMILY, FRIENDS AND FELLOWFIREFIGHTERS DURING THIS TIME."IN LOS ANGELES, I'M CAMILABERNAL REPORTING.





