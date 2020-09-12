44Blitz Kentucky High School Week 2 Highlights

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 2 days ago

2.

It's another all owensboro matchup..

As both daviess county and owensboro enter tonight with perfect starts to their season.

Red devils quarterback gavin wimsatt came in with a lot of hype after his week one performance ... however ... the panther defense was not impressed .

Gunnar evans sacks him on the opening play of the game.

Now its daviess counties turn on offense..

Joe humphreys drives the panthers deep into owensboro territory on their opening possession on the keeper ... but near the red zone ... the drive stalls... however..

They do elect to go for it.

Humphreys' pass to bryson parm does not gain any ground..

So the red devils take over on downs.

Wimsatt comes out swinging on owensboro's second possession ... going up top to steven stevenson ... he makes the snag and tip toes into daviess county territory.

Near the goal line ... owensboro is facing 4th and goal from the 5 ... wimsatt swings it out to treyvon tinsley ... he makes a great move to get outside ... but coughs up the ball at the 2 ... and daviess county recovers.

However ... the panthers go nowhere with the ball ... and wimsatt is determined to get the red devils on the board.

Tinsley not dropping this one..

7-0 owensboro.

Start of the second quarter ... wimsatt goes to work with his legs.

Calling his own number and racing 49 yards down the sideline..

Daviess county does battle back to make this a game..

But owensboro hangs 42-34.

Staying in owensboro... apollo looks to get in the win column after their loss to owensboro last week..

The eagles host meade county... we pick it up in late in the second quarter ... ap leads by 3 ... but the green wave is threatening ... that's when the eagle defense soars ... jarrod gray comes up with the pick ... preserving the 11-8 apollo lead at the half.

Early third quarter ... the eagles are looking to add to their pad ... damian lovinsky fires down field to john lynn ... who makes the great grab and goes in for 6.

One problem ... there's laundry on the field ... and the touchdown is negated by offensive pass interference... however apollo manages to hanon for the 17-14 victory.

In the 6a division.... henderson county opens their home schedule with central hardin... we'll start in the second quarter... home team on the move.

Ben dalton hands it off to jaheim iams. the sophomore stumbling down the sideline and finally turning on the jets..

All the way to the endzone... and just like that... henderson county leads 7-6.

But wait there's more from williams..

Third quarter..

It is off to the races for williams again..... taking it to his right and taking some defenders with him as he finds the endzone..

Henderson county up 14-6.

Now dalton joins the fun..

Keeping it himself on the sneak.

Colonels add on and they never look back.

Henderson county wins 47-19 three mores scores from the commonweatlh..

In a battle of district 1..

5a schools..

Ohio countyes down muhlenberg county 45-7.

Meanwhile..

Madisonville north hopkins gets their first win of the season..

Beating ballard memorial 49-0..

And last but certainly not least..

Despite being in a red county deemed a covid hotspot..

Union county played their first game of the season..

The braves fall against crittenden county 28-12.