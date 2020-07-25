Freelance journalist arrested for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence

A freelance journalist, Rajeev Sharma has been arrested by Delhi Police Special Cell in an Official Secrets Act case.

He was found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents.

Rajeev Sharma was arrested for passing sensitive information to Chinese intelligence.

A Chinese woman and her Nepalese associate also arrested for paying him large amounts of money routed through shell companies, informed Delhi Police.