11 Arrested In Portland Riots

CNN reports that on Friday police arrested 11 people in Portland, Oregon.

The arrests came after violent protestors rioted outside a federal building.

The PPB said a group began marching from a park to the federal facility around 8:45 p.m.

Local time.

The city has been the scene of unrest over police brutality and systemic racism since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody in late May 2020.