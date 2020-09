Saturday 5 p.m. COVID-19 update

Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:49s - Published 4 minutes ago

THE U.S. HIT ANOTHER MILESTONEIN THE CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC,200,000 DEATHS RELATED TO THEVIRUMISSOURI IS REPORTING 1387 NEWCASES TODAY AND 13 NEW DEATHS.WE’LL GET NEW NUMBERS FROMKANSAS ON MONDAY.HERE’S A LOOK AT THE POSITIVITYRATE.11.3% OF TESTS ARE COMING BACKPOSITIVE IN MISSOURI.KANSAS IS DOWN A BIT TO 15.1%.THE NATIONAL AVERAGE IS JUSTUNDER 5%.THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE IN THEKANSAS CITY AREA ARE GETTINGTESTED FOR COVID-19 FOR FREE.KMBC 9’S KELEIGH GIBBS TELLS USHOW A GRANT IS MAKING ALL OFTHIS POSSIBLE.KELEIGH: IT IS A CDC FOUNDATIONGRANT THAT IS MAKING WORK LIKETHIS POSSIBLE.SINCE MAY, HEART TO HEARTINTERNATIONAL AND THE URBANNEIGHBORHOOD INITIATIVE HAVEPARTNERED UP FOR THE EFFORT TOTEST LOCAL RESIDENTS FORCORONAVIRUS.THIS EVENT IS TAKING PLACE ATKCPD EAST PATROL ON 26TH ANDPROSPECT.THE TESTS ARE FREE, ANDRESIDENTS DO NOT NEED TO BEEXHIBITING SYMPTOMS TO RECEIVEONE.ORGANIZERS SAY THE GOAL IS TOGET RESULTS TO COMMUNITY HEALTHLEADERS TO BETTER DETERMINE THELOCAL RATE OF INFECTION.