Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembered As Equal Rights Champion

Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembered As Equal Rights Champion

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembered As Equal Rights Champion

Justice Ginsburg shattered glass ceilings on her way to the nation’s highest court.

CBS News’ Paula Reid reports.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Tributes flood in for justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, an equal rights pioneer and fierce LGBT+ champion. Thank you, RBG

Celebrities, politicians and LGBT+ activists are among those paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg,...
PinkNews - Published

Former Ginsburg clerk Gillian Metzger on the legacy of her former boss

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered for her legacy as a champion for equal...
CBS News - Published

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •NewsmaxCTV NewsSBSNPRE! OnlineNew Zealand HeraldNewsyCBS News



Tweets about this

ChiaTeapodcast

Chia-Tea podcast RT @mmpadellan: Every single sitting Supreme Court Justice should stand up and explicitly request that the dying wish of their colleague, R… 2 seconds ago

Melissa32943754

Melissa 💙🇺🇸 🌊#VoteBlue RT @peoplefor: The crowd is gathering for tonight's vigil to honor Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. #SCOTUS #RBG #RBGForever ht… 3 seconds ago

NOUVEAUXDEBUTS

Hawkeye RT @ABC: Mourners join in a rendition of "Imagine" by John Lennon as they honor the legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, th… 3 seconds ago

NewsNetNews

NewsNetNews RT @scottpyates: Mary McNamara Bernsten, an organizer of Women’s March Rockford, poses with a collar and glasses in the style of the late S… 4 seconds ago

EdardJ

Edward EdardJ #MAGA 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏 RT @ABC: Both Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and Pres. Trump want a vote on his nominee to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader… 4 seconds ago

deb_dicker

Deborah Dicker RT @PressSec: The flag is at half-staff here at the White House in honor of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a trailblazer for wo… 4 seconds ago

andieozge

andie mcdowell RT @Yale: The Yale community mourns the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died yesterday at the age of 87. Ginsburg… 4 seconds ago

Jiselarecuero

Jise RT @NewsHour: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who broke barriers with her career in law that eventually led to nearly three decades of service as the… 5 seconds ago


Related videos from verified sources

Minnesotans React To Loss Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Minnesotans React To Loss Of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon, an advocate, and a trailblazer whose work touched so many lives in different ways, Erin Hassanzadeh reports (3:40).WCCO 4 News at 6 – September 19, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 03:40Published
Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Set For Sacramento, Davis [Video]

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Set For Sacramento, Davis

Vigils for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, will occur in Sacramento and Davis on..

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:12Published
Delaware Valley Leaders On Both Sides Celebrate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life [Video]

Delaware Valley Leaders On Both Sides Celebrate Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Life

Alecia Reid reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 04:06Published