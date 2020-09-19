|
|
|
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembered As Equal Rights Champion
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Remembered As Equal Rights Champion
Justice Ginsburg shattered glass ceilings on her way to the nation’s highest court.
CBS News’ Paula Reid reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Celebrities, politicians and LGBT+ activists are among those paying tribute to Ruth Bader Ginsburg,...
PinkNews - Published
|
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being remembered for her legacy as a champion for equal...
CBS News - Published
|
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's...
USATODAY.com - Published
Also reported by •Newsmax •CTV News •SBS •NPR •E! Online •New Zealand Herald •Newsy •CBS News
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|