Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9

Farmers of Haryana blocked National Highway-09 during the protest against the new agricultural Bills.

Farmers also held 'road roko' protest in Jind and Ambala.

"8 DSP, 20 inspectors and 800 police personnel has been deployed in to maintain law and order," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), of Jind City, Dharambir Kumar.

"Protesters are allowed for peaceful demonstration but will take strict action violates," DSP added.

The bills got passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17.

It is on table in Rajya Sabha.

Congress opposed the bill in Parliament.