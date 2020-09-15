Global  
 

Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9

Farmers of Haryana blocked National Highway-09 during the protest against the new agricultural Bills.

Farmers also held 'road roko' protest in Jind and Ambala.

"8 DSP, 20 inspectors and 800 police personnel has been deployed in to maintain law and order," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), of Jind City, Dharambir Kumar.

"Protesters are allowed for peaceful demonstration but will take strict action violates," DSP added.

The bills got passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17.

It is on table in Rajya Sabha.

Congress opposed the bill in Parliament.


Farm Bills: Anil Vij accuses Kejriwal of inciting people [Video]

Farm Bills: Anil Vij accuses Kejriwal of inciting people

Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing central government's farm bills, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the former's job is to incite outrage among people. He further asked Kejriwal to point out the exact provision of new agriculture bills that give advantage to corporates. Anil Vij informed that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed. "As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want," he added.

Agricultural reform bills: Farmers in Punjab, Haryana protest against Centre

 Three ordinances were promulgated to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce.
Farm bills: Vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work, protest in support of farmers [Video]

Farm bills: Vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work, protest in support of farmers

In Ambala, vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work as mark of protest in support of farmer over three agriculture reform bills. "Don't know why government is damaging a good system running between vegetable traders and farmers. Farmers were getting fair price. Middlemen had their jobs and others were also employed in the system in the mandi. Government is saying they are making farmers independent but they are already independent," said a vegetable trader. The bills passed in Lok Sabha on September 17. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha today.

PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur [Video]

PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur

PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent as it has been set up under the law, said Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, on September 19 in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. "PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent. It has been set up under the law, registered as Trust under 1908 Act. An independent auditor appointed, it's the same auditor who audits PM National Relief Fund. Nobody is forced to donate to this fund," said Thakur in Lok Sabha

Amid opposition ruckus, Rajya Sabha passes agriculture bills

 The ruckus was created when Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to the concerns raised by opposition MPs.
Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha

Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers," Partap Singh Bajwa at Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha. With this, Communist Party of India's (Marxist) KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have moved an amendment to send the two Bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.

Akali Dal MPs should oppose new agri bills in RS: Punjab Food Minister [Video]

Akali Dal MPs should oppose new agri bills in RS: Punjab Food Minister

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on September 20 said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs should oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front. He said, "I salute power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support. They were advocating ordinances but today they've realised seriousness of matter. Their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front."

In talks with Russia to explore possibility of advancing its Covid vaccine in India: Govt

 The Centre is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of cooperation between the two countries for advancing the Covid-19..
Govt talking to Russia for possible advancement of its Covid vaccine in India: MoS Health

 The Centre is in consultations with the Russian government for exploring the possibility of cooperation between the two countries for advancing the Covid-19..
Parliament's Monsoon Session: List of Bills up for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha today

 On Day 2 of the 2020 Monsoon Session of the Parliament today (i.e. Tuesday, September 15), the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha have prepared a list of bills that..
