Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9

Criticising Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for opposing central government's farm bills, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said the former's job is to incite outrage among people. He further asked Kejriwal to point out the exact provision of new agriculture bills that give advantage to corporates. Anil Vij informed that all previous restrictions on farmers of having to sell their produce to specific places under set conditions will be removed. "As made clear by the Prime Minister, MSPs and all Mandis will stay. All farmers wishing to sell their produce at such rates to such places can still do so. But others will be able to sell their produce to whomsoever and where ever they'd want," he added.
In Ambala, vegetable traders at grain mandi stop work as mark of protest in support of farmer over three agriculture reform bills. "Don't know why government is damaging a good system running between vegetable traders and farmers. Farmers were getting fair price. Middlemen had their jobs and others were also employed in the system in the mandi. Government is saying they are making farmers independent but they are already independent," said a vegetable trader. The bills passed in Lok Sabha on September 17. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar to move Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha today.
PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent as it has been set up under the law, said Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, on September 19 in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament. "PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent. It has been set up under the law, registered as Trust under 1908 Act. An independent auditor appointed, it's the same auditor who audits PM National Relief Fund. Nobody is forced to donate to this fund," said Thakur in Lok Sabha
Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers," Partap Singh Bajwa at Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha. With this, Communist Party of India's (Marxist) KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have moved an amendment to send the two Bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.
Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on September 20 said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs should oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front. He said, "I salute power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support. They were advocating ordinances but today they've realised seriousness of matter. Their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front."