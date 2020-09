The Bobcat Fire -- now one of the largest in Los Angeles County history -- showed no signs of easing up Monday as it continues to threaten the Antelope Valley, where it has burned homes and forced thousands of people to flee.



Related videos from verified sources Exploding Bobcat Fire Continues To Take Aim At Antelope Valley, Several Homes Destroyed



The Bobcat Fire -- now one of the largest in Los Angeles County history -- showed no signs of easing up Monday as it continues to threaten the Antelope Valley, where it has burned homes and forced.. Credit: CBS2 LA Duration: 02:06 Published 6 hours ago California continues its wildfire battle



The Bobcat Fire in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles is spreading rapidly in high winds, leaving more than 91,000 acres scorched. Sky Cornell, from the Los Angeles County Fire.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:49 Published 9 hours ago Strong Winds Fanning Flames Trigger Evacuation Of California Desert Communities



A wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles has engulfed some homes in desert communities there on Saturday. On Sunday, strong and increasingly erratic winds prompted.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:35 Published 1 day ago