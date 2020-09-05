IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner
IIPL 2020: Unfortunate to not have fans in stadium, says Warner
As the ongoing IPL 2020 season is underway in United Arab Emirates (UAE) amid the COVID-19 pandemic without the presence of crowd at the stadium, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner said it's unfortunate to not have the fans around, however, he is grateful that they are at least getting to play in these stressing times.
"We play this game to put up a show for fans.
But in these unprecedented times, it's unfortunate not to have them around.
We are grateful that at least we're getting to play this game," Warner expressed his feeling of playing in an empty stadium.
A spirited performance by Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) guided them to a 10-run win over Sun Risers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium on September 21. While speaking in a press conference, SRH Captain David Warner said, "For us, no communication, that was just poor... coming in the new venue there is a few challenges." Sunrisers Hyderabad was all-out for 153 runs in 19.4 overs.
Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic, and so will the preparations of Delhi Capitals. "Certainly it's going to be different, our preparations for playing this IPL is going to be different in anyway. The boys and the whole squad here have been under very strict COVID protocols which is unusual and different. So once we get to play our first game, playing in every stadium will be different there will some challenges there for the boys, but I do think that once the game starts I think we will get support from all around India and certainly in Delhi for the capitals," said Ponting ahead of their first match against Kings XI Punjab.
RCB (Royal Challengers Bangalore) defended the score of 163/5 against SRH (Sunrisers Hyderabad) in the third match of IPL 2020, on the back of debutant Devdutt Padikkal's 56 runs off 42 balls and brilliant performance of spinner Yuzvendra Chahal who took three crucial wickets. Talking about his opening partner Devdutt, RCB's Aaron Finch said the former is a very brilliant young player, and he has proved himself a very "destructive player" in the last couple of years in domestic cricket.
Players of Delhi Capitals boarded buses to reach Dubai International Stadium for their first match of IPL 2020. Team will lock horns with Kings Xi Punjab today. The toss will take place at 7pm. Shreyas Iyer leads the team.