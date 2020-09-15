Senate Showdown Continues To Build Surrounding Supreme Court Vote
U.S. Senator Pat Toomey has yet to comment on whether he supports a vote before the election or not.
Republicans Push Forward On Plan To Fill Supreme Court Seat After Ginsburg's PassingBofta Yimam reports on the filling of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court seat becoming a major election issue (9-21-2020)
Right Wing Conspiracy Theorist Crashes Ruth Bader Ginsberg Vigil at Supreme CourtAfter the passing of Ruth Bader Ginsberg on Friday, people went to the Supreme Court building in Washington D.C to hold a vigil and honor the late Justice's legacy. The event was later crashed by right..
Explaining The Appointment Of A Supreme Court JusticeDuquesne University professor of constitutional law Bruce Ledewitz explains the ins and outs of appointing a new Supreme Court justice.