All you need to know from Boris Johnson’s coronavirus statement to MPs

Boris Johnson has announced a range of new measures to combat the rapid risein coronavirus cases in the UK.


'We've reached a perilous turning point' - UK PM

 Boris Johnson says new restrictions being introduced in England could prevent tougher rules later.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has introduced a number of new Covid-19 restrictions. These include the change that bars and restaurants will now only be able to provide table service, and must shut at 10pm. Weddings will only be able to have 15 people attend. His comments come as part of an attempt to curb the virus as cases rise. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Prime Minister Boris Johnson says new Covid restrictions announced in the House of Commons today, could remain in place for six months. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Coronavirus: 'We've reached a perilous turning point', says Boris Johnson

 Boris Johnson says new restrictions being introduced in England could prevent tougher rules later.
On Tuesday, the owner of Britain's biggest hotel chain unveiled plans to slash up to 6,000 jobs. The cuts come just days before the UK government begins enforcing new restrictions on pubs and..

The Prime Minister has announced new measures to tackle the coronavirus pandemic across the UK. Footage shows Johnson leaving Downing Street ahead of his speech at the House of Commons on Tuesday..

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has told MPs that the UK has reached a “perilousturning point” in its fight against coronavirus, as he announced furthermeasures to curb the spread of the virus.

