Hurricane Teddy Stirs Up Wind, Waves In Marshfield



Related videos from verified sources Hurricane Teddy floods Carolina’s coastal area



The U.S. Southeastern coastal areas are impacted by tides and flooding from Hurricane Teddy on Monday, September 21. The National Weather Service issued Coastal Flood Warnings and High Surf.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:51 Published 19 hours ago Watching for beach erosion because of Hurricane Teddy



Hurricane Teddy is well offshore, but its’ energy is being felt along our coastline. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:36 Published 1 day ago Video: Another chilly night before Hurricane Teddy passes by



Hurricane Teddy will pass several hundred miles east of New England on Tuesday, but it is strong enough to generate a coastal flood advisory, as well as a high surf advisory. Credit: WCVB Duration: 02:21 Published 1 day ago