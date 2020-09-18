Global  
 

Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights

Video Credit: NHL - Duration: 02:36s - Published
Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning - Game Highlights
Watch the Game Highlights from Dallas Stars vs. Tampa Bay Lightning, 09/23/2020

Hockey Night in Canada: Stars vs. Lightning

Watch live on television and online as the Dallas Stars battle the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 of...
CBC.ca - Published

Tampa Bay Lightning star Steven Stamkos scores early in Game 3 return against Dallas Stars

Tampa Bay Lightning captain Steven Stamkos, making his first appearance since February, scores in the...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •FOX Sports


Madison Beer Performs National Anthem at Night 1 of Stanley Cup Finals (Video)

Madison Beer kicked off the first night of the Stanley Cup finals on Saturday night (September 19)!...
Just Jared Jr - Published


worksburgdotcom

Worksburg Sports Apparel How the Lightning have short-circuited the Stars' top line https://t.co/na0OfjMxat #tampa #tampabaylightning… https://t.co/Lh7A7dBLBx 10 minutes ago

ButlerztvCom

Butlerztv.com https://t.co/FrQ0tLDhL6 https://t.co/RokcpJBtiI The Lightning have… https://t.co/xeQX17AYWQ https://t.co/RokcpJBtiI… https://t.co/acA22CaMgZ 12 minutes ago

Henry17521198

Henry 8pm NBC Dallas Stars 3 - Tampa Bay Lightning 1 39 minutes ago

ESPNDallas

ESPNDallas How the Lightning have short-circuited the Stars' top line https://t.co/rbLqBO8R4Y https://t.co/SUZxMZ4uua 40 minutes ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Simulator: 8:05 PM EST - Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars - SIMULATE THIS GAME NOW:… https://t.co/9V9S4bdWFn 52 minutes ago

SportsBookWire

SportsBookWire Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars Stanley Cup Final odds, picks and best bets https://t.co/6uFigZrpPH 56 minutes ago

nhltay21

Joe Tay RT @NHLdotcom: Steven Stamkos scored on his first shot in his postseason debut, and the Lightning took the lead in the Stanley Cup Final wi… 1 hour ago

cappertek

CapperTek NHL Game Preview: Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Dallas Stars - 9/25/2020 - 8:05 PM EST - READ HERE: https://t.co/dYxRtOmVCf 3 hours ago


Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:13Published
Stamkos scores in thrilling return to Lightning [Video]

Steven Stamkos scores on his third shift in his first game back since Feb. 25 to put the Tampa Bay Lightning up 2-0 against the Dallas Stars

Credit: NHL     Duration: 01:12Published
Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final [Video]

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:30Published