KC protests in response to Breonna Taylor verdict
Roughly 100 people called for justice Wednesday outside the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Headquarters for local families who have lost loved ones.
TODAY'S CHARGESSPARKED PROTESTSAROUND THE COUNTRY --INCLUDING KANSAS CITY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ TALKED TOTHEM -- AS THEY MADETHEIR VOICES HEARD.ABOUT 100 OR SOPROTESTORS FIRSTGATHERED OUTSIDE K-C-P-D HEADQUARTERS INRESPONSE TO THE GRANDJURY DECISION IN THEBREONNA TAYLOR CASETHAT CAME DOWNWEDNESDAY.MANY OF THEM NOTSURPRISED WITH THATDECISION.Pamela Mccowin/protester/Either no charges were goingto be brought or something soflimsy as what they presentedas to where no one is going tobe held accountableAND SO, THEY TOOK TOTHE STREETS OFDOWNTOWN KANSASChants of breaonna taylorTO VOICE THEIRFRUSTRATION IN HERCASE.and our local victims ofKansas City PoliceDepartment's violence andbrutality against black andbrown people in Kansas CityTHEIR FIRST STOP OF THENIGHT: THE JACKSONCOUNTY DETENTIONCENTER...THEY WEREN'T THEREFOR LONG.We're going to march backbecause the police are flexingtheir policeA KCPD SPOKESPERSONSAID THEY ARRESTED ONEPERSON "FORTRESPASSING IN AN AREAIN FRONT OFHEADQUARTERS" WHERETHE MONUMENTDEDICATED TO FALLENOFFICERS WAS COVEREDIN SARAN WRAP INANTICIPATION OFPROTESTORS."KJX"/protestor/There are people literally dyingliterally being murdered by thepolice and they care moreabout wooden boards thenthey do about human lives sothat's a real testament toAmericaTHIS YOUNG WOMAN TOLDUS SHE WAS PREPAREDGET HANDCUFFED IF CAMEDOWN TO THAT:"KJX"/protestor