KC protests in response to Breonna Taylor verdict Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:26s - Published 6 minutes ago KC protests in response to Breonna Taylor verdict Roughly 100 people called for justice Wednesday outside the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Headquarters for local families who have lost loved ones. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend TODAY'S CHARGESSPARKED PROTESTSAROUND THE COUNTRY --INCLUDING KANSAS CITY.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ TALKED TOTHEM -- AS THEY MADETHEIR VOICES HEARD.ABOUT 100 OR SOPROTESTORS FIRSTGATHERED OUTSIDE K-C-P-D HEADQUARTERS INRESPONSE TO THE GRANDJURY DECISION IN THEBREONNA TAYLOR CASETHAT CAME DOWNWEDNESDAY.MANY OF THEM NOTSURPRISED WITH THATDECISION.Pamela Mccowin/protester/Either no charges were goingto be brought or something soflimsy as what they presentedas to where no one is going tobe held accountableAND SO, THEY TOOK TOTHE STREETS OFDOWNTOWN KANSASChants of breaonna taylorTO VOICE THEIRFRUSTRATION IN HERCASE.and our local victims ofKansas City PoliceDepartment's violence andbrutality against black andbrown people in Kansas CityTHEIR FIRST STOP OF THENIGHT: THE JACKSONCOUNTY DETENTIONCENTER...THEY WEREN'T THEREFOR LONG.We're going to march backbecause the police are flexingtheir policeA KCPD SPOKESPERSONSAID THEY ARRESTED ONEPERSON "FORTRESPASSING IN AN AREAIN FRONT OFHEADQUARTERS" WHERETHE MONUMENTDEDICATED TO FALLENOFFICERS WAS COVEREDIN SARAN WRAP INANTICIPATION OFPROTESTORS."KJX"/protestor/There are people literally dyingliterally being murdered by thepolice and they care moreabout wooden boards thenthey do about human lives sothat's a real testament toAmericaTHIS YOUNG WOMAN TOLDUS SHE WAS PREPAREDGET HANDCUFFED IF CAMEDOWN TO THAT:"KJX"/protestor







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources NYC Protest Planned In Response To Outcome Of Breonna Taylor Case After the ruling was announced Wednesday afternoon, local activists groups behind the protests in New...

CBS 2 - Published 6 hours ago



Crowds Protest Taylor Decision; Police Make Arrests; Politicians React Police have detained some people during protests in downtown Louisville in response to a grand jury's...

Newsmax - Published 6 hours ago







Tweets about this Gregory Karris Protests erupt in response to Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/2e0RGOpRin via @YouTube 13 seconds ago broadtsujun • ACAB RT @ACLU: The response to protests over police violence cannot be more police violence. We demand justice for Breonna Taylor NOW. 2 minutes ago 𝐿𝒾𝒷𝑒𝓇𝓉𝓎✯ RT @TCCrimeWatch: The Minnesota State Patrol says two people have been arrested relating to protests in response to a recent decision made… 2 minutes ago Liam Adams RT @ShellyBradbury: I'm out at the Capitol building in Denver tonight for anticipated protests in response to the decision not to directly… 3 minutes ago PROFESSIONAL Xennial RT @heidigroover: Two Seattle protests in response to Breonna Taylor grand jury decision tonight, one at Westlake, one at Cal Anderson. I… 4 minutes ago TC Crime Watch The Minnesota State Patrol says two people have been arrested relating to protests in response to a recent decision… https://t.co/By3zyLPBkM 6 minutes ago ARPR ™ Protests erupt in response to Breonna Taylor decision https://t.co/TC399j6jzu 10 minutes ago Based Melissa RT @Breaking911: The Louisville Metro Police Department Is Livestreaming Their Own Response To Protests | WATCH LIVE HERE - https://t.co/Y… 10 minutes ago