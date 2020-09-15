Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik Welcome Baby Girl!

Dramatic footage shows an unidentified driver speeding through a police checkpoint in Minsk, Belarus.
Dozens of officers can be seen surrounding the vehicle as they begin to beat the windows with batons, before pulling one person from the car.
The driver managed to escape, speeding off against the normal flow of traffic.
According to local media, the driver was later arrested.
Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko was sworn in to his sixth term in office after weeks of huge demonstrations against the authoritarian leader's reelection, which the opposition claims was rigged.
Rishi Sunak has outlined new financial support for workers and businesses at a Downing Street press conference. The chancellor also warned "for at least the next six months the virus and restrictions are going to be a fact of our lives".
Sir Harold Evans, trailblazing newspaper editor, dies aged 92 from heart failure.
Sir Harold exposed the plight of hundreds of British thalidomide children who had never received any compensation for their birth defects
Report by Fullerg.
Boris Johnson battled the sound of loud thunderclaps as he tried to talk to reporters about the new NHS Covid-19 app during a visit to a police training centre in Northamptonshire.