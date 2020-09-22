GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power
GOP leaders split with Trump on peaceful transfer of power
Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell joined other Republican lawmakers in rallying to the defense of constitutional government on Thursday, after President Donald Trump refused to commit to a peaceful transfer of power following the Nov.
3 election.
This report produced by Jonah Green.
