California bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035

Video Credit: KSWB - Duration: 01:47s - Published
California Gov.

Gavin Newsom announced the state will halt sales of gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.


California bans sale of (new) gas vehicles starting 2035

If we’re going to get a hold on climate change, governments need to take clear action towards...
The Next Web - Published Also reported by •USATODAY.comWorldNewsMotorAuthority


California to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035 under order by Gov. Gavin Newsom

Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order banning the sale of new gas-powered cars within 15...
USATODAY.com - Published Also reported by •MotorAuthority



California looks to stop the sale of new gas vehicles in 15 years [Video]

California looks to stop the sale of new gas vehicles in 15 years

The State of California plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in 15 years. Gove. Gavin Newsom says his new executive order is aimed at curbing carbon emissions and addressing climate change..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17Published
Metal Legend DragonForce Guitarist Herman Li; CA Bans Gas Cars In 2035 | Digital Trends Live 9.24.20 [Video]

Metal Legend DragonForce Guitarist Herman Li; CA Bans Gas Cars In 2035 | Digital Trends Live 9.24.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Metal legend and DragonForce guitarist Herman Li joins to talk about Art of the Duo; The engineering behind an 4-in-one car seat with Chicco's Joshua Dilts; Gaming Editor..

Credit: Digital TrendsPublished
Calif. To Halt Sale Of New Gas-Powered Passenger Vehicles In 2035 [Video]

Calif. To Halt Sale Of New Gas-Powered Passenger Vehicles In 2035

California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an ambitious executive order Wednesday requiring that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:42Published