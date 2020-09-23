California bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035
California Gov.
Gavin Newsom announced the state will halt sales of gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.
California looks to stop the sale of new gas vehicles in 15 yearsThe State of California plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in 15 years. Gove. Gavin Newsom says his new executive order is aimed at curbing carbon emissions and addressing climate change..
Metal Legend DragonForce Guitarist Herman Li; CA Bans Gas Cars In 2035 | Digital Trends Live 9.24.20On Digital Trends Live today: Metal legend and DragonForce guitarist Herman Li joins to talk about Art of the Duo; The engineering behind an 4-in-one car seat with Chicco's Joshua Dilts; Gaming Editor..
Calif. To Halt Sale Of New Gas-Powered Passenger Vehicles In 2035California Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an ambitious executive order Wednesday requiring that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state be zero-emission by 2035. Katie Johnston reports.