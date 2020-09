California bans sale of gas cars starting in 2035

Also reported by • NPR

Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order banning the sale of new gas-powered cars within 15...

Also reported by • MotorAuthority

The Next Web - Published 1 day ago

If we’re going to get a hold on climate change, governments need to take clear action towards...

Watch VideoCalifornia's governor wants to end the sale of gas-powered passenger cars in the next 15...