California bans sale of gas cars starting in 2035

Video Credit: Digital Trends - Duration: 01:03s
California Moves To Sell Only Electric Cars

California Moves To Sell Only Electric Cars Watch VideoCalifornia's governor wants to end the sale of gas-powered passenger cars in the next 15...
Newsy

California bans sale of (new) gas vehicles starting 2035

If we’re going to get a hold on climate change, governments need to take clear action towards...
The Next Web


California to ban all new gas-powered cars by 2035 under order by Gov. Gavin Newsom

Newsom on Wednesday signed an executive order banning the sale of new gas-powered cars within 15...
USATODAY.com



Dave Governor Gavin Newsom signs an executive order that bans the sale of cars powered by gasoline by 2035. Yet, there’s… https://t.co/G9MHuBtpq5 11 minutes ago

Stoney RT @DamianPMason: 2. Mismanagement & logging bans pushed by Environmentalists, not #climatechange, are why 3.6M acres of CA forest burned.… 32 minutes ago

Charlotte RT @BlueSea1964: 🚨👉 California Governor Bans Sale Of New Gas-Powered Cars Beginning In 2035!! #BluestarZone https://t.co/Pebz4FnQub 41 minutes ago

John Hollowell California Governor Newsom has signed an executive order that bans the sale of new gas-powered passenger cars in Ca… https://t.co/ZrjQuPlNFl 43 minutes ago

Mauricio Bermudez RT @aekbarnes: BREAKING: California Gov @GavinNewsom bans sale of all new gasoline powered cars starting in 2035 https://t.co/5c7Xr62Q90 1 hour ago

🇬🇷 Bluestar 🇬🇷 🚨👉 California Governor Bans Sale Of New Gas-Powered Cars Beginning In 2035!! #BluestarZone https://t.co/Pebz4FnQub 2 hours ago

Nilly Willy Walkins RT @michaeljknowles: What a joke. https://t.co/K1BWjPBpD4 2 hours ago

Usedtobealawyer Calling these "zero emission" vehicles is lying and misleading. It neglects the emissions that will flow from the p… https://t.co/un5LnNonKJ 2 hours ago


California bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035 [Video]

California bans sale of new gas-powered cars by 2035

California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will halt sales of gasoline-powered passenger cars and trucks by 2035.

Credit: KSWB     Duration: 01:47
California looks to stop the sale of new gas vehicles in 15 years [Video]

California looks to stop the sale of new gas vehicles in 15 years

The State of California plans to ban the sale of gas-powered cars in 15 years. Gove. Gavin Newsom says his new executive order is aimed at curbing carbon emissions and addressing climate change..

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 00:17
Metal Legend DragonForce Guitarist Herman Li; CA Bans Gas Cars In 2035 | Digital Trends Live 9.24.20 [Video]

Metal Legend DragonForce Guitarist Herman Li; CA Bans Gas Cars In 2035 | Digital Trends Live 9.24.20

On Digital Trends Live today: Metal legend and DragonForce guitarist Herman Li joins to talk about Art of the Duo; The engineering behind an 4-in-one car seat with Chicco's Joshua Dilts; Gaming Editor..

Credit: Digital Trends