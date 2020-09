Pac-12 to resume sports in November

Video Credit: KGUN, Tucson, AZ - Duration: 01:31s - Published 55 seconds ago

Arizona Stadium will get to host games in 2020

THATS THE DECISION FROM THEPAC-12 CEO GROUP.

THE WILDCATSARE PLAYING SPORTS THIS FALL.VO ARIZONA STADIUM AND MCKALECENTER WILL HAVE GAMES IN 2020AFTER THE CONFERENCEPREVIOUSLY SAID JANUARY 1ST.THERE WILL BE NO FANS ATFIRST.

I CAUGHT UP WITH WIDERECEIVER STANLEY BERRYHILL.17:34 ITS BEEN CRAZY.

WELLGET NEWS AND IT WILL SHUTDOWN.

WELL GET NEWS AND ITWILL SHUT DOWN SO WERE JUSTEXCITED THAT WE HAVE SET INSTONE NEWS AND GET READY TOPREPARE FOR THE SEASON VO THEPAC-12 TITLE GAME WILL BEDECEMBER 18TH AND THECONFERENCE EXPECTS TO PLAY INPOST SEASON BOWL GAMES BUTTHATS AFTER JUST A SEVEN GAMESCHEDULE.

17:35:09 7 GAMES ISSHORT.

AT LEAST WE CAN PROVEOURSELVES.

THATS ALL WERELOOKING TO DO THIS YEAR IS TOPROVE OURSELF.

HERES PART OFHEAD COACH KEVIN SUMLINSSTATEMENT.

I AM PROUD OF THEPATIENCE, RESILIENCE ANDCOMMITMENT THAT OUR TEAM HASSHOWN DURING AN UNPRECEDENTEDTIME.

WE WILL CONTINUE TO WORKHARD PREPARING FOR THE MOMENTWHEN WE ONCE AGAIN TAKE THEFIELD, WHILE STAYING COMMITTEDTO KEEPING EACH OTHER ANDTHOSE AROUND US SAFE ANDHEALTHY./ A SCHEDULE SHOULDCOME OUT IN THE NEXT FEW DAYS.MENS AND WOMENS BASKETBALLSNOVEMBER 25TH START DATE IS ONPAR WITH THE REST OF THE NCAA.VO THE MENS TEAM IS SCHEDULETO PLAY IN THE NIT SEASONTIP-OFF IN LATE NOVEMBER.

ITIS REPORTED THAT THE EVENTCOULD BE MOVED FROM BROOKLYNTO THE ORLANDO BUBBLE.

NOTHINGIS FINALIZED.

IT SHOULD BENOTED THAT VOLLEYBALL ANDSOCCER WILL PLAY IN THESPRING.

VO AND CONGRATULATIONSTO FORMER WILDCAT BASE