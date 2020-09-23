Global  
 

LeBron James not surprised at Breonna Taylor grand jury decision.

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:31s - Published
LeBron James calls for "justice, no matter how long it takes"

 "We lost a beautiful woman in Breonna, that has no say so in what's going on right now, and we want justice no matter how long it takes," said the NBA star.
CBS News

Hamilton, Rapinoe & James react to decision not to charge officers in Taylor case

 Sport stars including LeBron James, Lewis Hamilton and Megan Rapinoe express their disappointment at a decision not to charge any officers with the killing of..
BBC News

LeBron James 'devastated, hurt, sad, mad!' after grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case

 LeBron James took to Twitter to convey his feelings following the grand jury decision in the death of Breonna Taylor.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James: 'Not one time have I said let's act violent toward cops'

 LeBron James defended his critiques of law enforcement officers after the LA Lakers' Game 3 loss to the Denver Nuggets.
USATODAY.com

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death [Video]

Two Louisville police officers shot and injured amid protests over Breonna Taylor's death

Demonstrators took to the streets of Louisville and other major US cities to protest after no charges were brought against police for Taylor's death.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 02:02Published

Louisville police arrest at least 24 in protest

 At least 24 people have been arrested in Louisville, Kentucky during the second night of protests over a grand jury's decision not to indict police officers on..
USATODAY.com

AP Top Stories September 25 A

 Here's the latest for Friday September 25th: More Breonna Taylor protests in Louisville; Trump introduces health care plan; Greece and Turkey trade accusations..
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg makes history, Breonna Taylor, Heat-Celtics: 5 things to know Friday

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg to get historic honor, Breonna Taylor's family to hold a news conference in Louisville and more things to start your Friday.
USATODAY.com

LeBron: Neighbors' walls got justice, not Breonna

Lakers and Nuggets players were frustrated by the Kentucky grand jury's decision to not prosecute any...
ESPN - Published


Protest in Las Vegas Day 2 after Breonna Taylor decision [Video]

Protesters took to the streets in Las Vegas Thursday evening on Day 2 following the Breonna Taylor grand jury decision in Louisville.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 01:52Published
Protests Continue In NYC Over Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision [Video]

Protests Continue In NYC Over Breonna Taylor Grand Jury Decision

Protests continued Thursday from Kentucky to New York over the decision not to charge any police officers for killing Breonna Taylor; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:38Published
Protesters gather for 2nd night after Breonna Taylor decision

Credit: 41 Action News     Duration: 00:37Published