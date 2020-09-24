Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to a Peaceful Transition of Power

Some GOP Lawmakers Dismiss Trump's Refusal To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power



A handful of GOP lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are distancing themselves from President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the.. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 03:38 Published 7 hours ago

?Fmr. Gov. Jan Brewer: Trump will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat before the election



Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss is if Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court should be filled before Election Day and why her state won't.. Credit: PoliticKing Duration: 12:13 Published 8 hours ago