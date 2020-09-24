Global  
 

Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to a Peaceful Transition of Power

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Donald Trump Refuses to Commit to a Peaceful Transition of Power
President Trump made the comments on Wednesday.

US election polls: Biden holds six-point lead over Trump [Video]

US election polls: Biden holds six-point lead over Trump

A look at the seven-day rolling average of the approval rating of USPresidential candidates Joe Biden and Donald Trump, courtesy ofRealClearPolitics.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:37Published

President Trump again suggests he might not accept election results

 At a rally in Florida on Thursday, President Trump again suggested he might not accept the outcome of November's election if he loses. In a direct rebuke of the..
CBS News

Democrats eye expanding Supreme Court if Trump's nominee is confirmed

 Democrats are furious that Republicans may confirm a Supreme Court nominee ahead of the election.
CBS News

Trump Refuses To Commit To Peaceful Transition Of Power

President Donald Trump refused to commit to facilitate a peaceful transition of power after the...
RTTNews - Published Also reported by •New Zealand Herald•Belfast Telegraph•Newsmax


Republican minority leader says there will be a peaceful transfer of power if Donald Trump loses November 3 presidential election

Republican and Minority House leader Kevin McCarthy has said there is no reason to worry about a...
SBS - Published


Some GOP Lawmakers Dismiss Trump's Refusal To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power [Video]

Some GOP Lawmakers Dismiss Trump's Refusal To Commit To Peaceful Transfer Of Power

A handful of GOP lawmakers, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, are distancing themselves from President Trump's refusal to commit to a peaceful transfer of power should he lose the..

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 03:38Published
?Fmr. Gov. Jan Brewer: Trump will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat before the election [Video]

?Fmr. Gov. Jan Brewer: Trump will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat before the election

Former Arizona Governor Jan Brewer joins Larry King on PoliticKING to discuss is if Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the Supreme Court should be filled before Election Day and why her state won't..

Credit: PoliticKing     Duration: 12:13Published
Judge To USPS: Reassemble Sorting Machines Now. USPS: Umm... [Video]

Judge To USPS: Reassemble Sorting Machines Now. USPS: Umm...

Last week, a federal judge issued an injunction requiring the US Postal Service to reverse changes made by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The judge called the changes an 'an intentional effort' by..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published