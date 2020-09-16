Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Why Did Demi Lovato Ended Her Engagement With Max Ehrich?

Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Duration: 00:48s - Published
Why Did Demi Lovato Ended Her Engagement With Max Ehrich?

Why Did Demi Lovato Ended Her Engagement With Max Ehrich?

Demi Lovato has ended her whirlwind romance with Max Ehrich.

She has called off her engagement and ending their relationship of just six months.

Elle and E!

Got dished on what happened.

Apparently, Lovato's view of Ehrich changed.

Ehrich changed in the weeks leading up to and days after past social media posts lusting after Selena Gomez, Ariana Grande, and other female celebrities went viral.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Demi Lovato Is "Truly in Love" With Max Ehrich Despite Her Inner Circle's Hesitations

Demi Lovato is sticking by her man. A source tells E! News the singer recently traveled across the...
E! Online - Published

Oh No! Are Demi Lovato And Fiancé Max Ehrich Headed For A Split … Already?!

It’s ‘OK Not To Be OK‘ after reading this news. Just two months after getting engaged, Demi...
OK! Magazine - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comE! Online


Demi Lovato Sends a Message with Her Shirt Amid Split from Max Ehrich

Demi Lovato was seemingly hinting at her split from Max Ehrich just minutes before the news went out...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •TMZ.com



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Demi Lovato breaks silence amid engagement split reports [Video]

Demi Lovato breaks silence amid engagement split reports

Demi Lovato appeared to confirm reports she's split from fiance Max Ehrich with her latest posts on Instagram Stories.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published
Demi Lovato thinks Max Ehrich proposed for 'attention' [Video]

Demi Lovato thinks Max Ehrich proposed for 'attention'

Demi Lovato thought Max Ehrich proposed for "attention".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:39Published
Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance [Video]

Demi Lovato unlucky in love streak continues as she reportedly splits from fiance

Demi Lovato and her fiance Max Ehrich have reportedly split two months after becoming engaged.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 00:53Published