Florida enters Phase Three of reopening plan, Gov. Ron DeSantis announces



Restaurants across Florida can operate at full capacity effective immediately, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced on Friday. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:34 Published 8 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson Begins Phase Three COVID-19 Vaccine Trials



Dr. Paul Stoffels, chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, joined Cheddar to discuss phase three COVID-19 vaccine trials. More than 60,000 people worldwide have volunteered to be part of the.. Credit: Cheddar Inc. Duration: 02:09 Published 10 hours ago