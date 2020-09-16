Dax Shepard Reveals He Relapsed

Actor and comedian Dax Shepard revealed he has been battling an opioid addiction.

Shepard has been sober for 16-years.

The revelation came Friday during the latest episode of his popular podcast "Armchair Expert." In the episode, Shepard said he had been "on them all day," after taking them originally for injuries.

At first Shephard said he tried to fix the problem himself by slowly weaning off the pills -- but it didn't work.

This month, he revealed his addiction to wife Kristen Bell and his friends.