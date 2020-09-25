Dax Shepard reveals he relapsed after 16 years of sobriety

Dax Shepard Reveals He Relapsed



Actor and comedian Dax Shepard revealed he has been battling an opioid addiction. Shepard has been sober for 16-years. The revelation came Friday during the latest episode of his popular podcast.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:33 Published 1 day ago

Dax Shepard Opens Up About Relapsing After 16 Years of Sobriety, 'Family Guy' Finds New Cleveland Brown & More | THR News



Dax Shepard has shared that he recently relapsed after his long-running, publicly celebrated sobriety, Charles Barkley was blasted on social media Thursday night and 'Family Guy' has found the new.. Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 02:35 Published 2 days ago