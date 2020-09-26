Local Senators React To President Trump Naming Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee
New Jersey Sen.
Cory Booker said the Supreme Court is "facing a crisis of legitimacy."
Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of lawUS Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said Americans “deserve anindependent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as theyare written". Her comments encapsulated her..
Trump Holds Rally In FloridaThe president went back out on the campaign trail not long after his doctors gave him a clean bill of health. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports
Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney BarrettSome approve of President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination, while others do not.