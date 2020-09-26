Global  
 

Local Senators React To President Trump Naming Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 00:28s
Local Senators React To President Trump Naming Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee

Local Senators React To President Trump Naming Judge Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court Nominee

New Jersey Sen.

Cory Booker said the Supreme Court is "facing a crisis of legitimacy."


President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett as Supreme Court Nominee

President Trump just officially tapped his pick for the next Supreme Court justice to replace the...
TMZ.com


Trump and Biden clash over Barrett nomination, abortion, in fiery debate

CNA Staff, Sep 30, 2020 / 09:00 am (CNA).- The future of Roe v. Wade and the nomination of Judge Amy...
CNA

'We Can't Stop The Outcome,' No. 2 Senate Democrat Says Of Barrett Confirmation

President Trump's nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court dominated the Sunday political...
NPR


Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law [Video]

Amy Coney Barrett says Supreme Court must be independent and enforce rule of law

US Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett has said Americans “deserve anindependent Supreme Court that interprets our Constitution and laws as theyare written". Her comments encapsulated her..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:04
Trump Holds Rally In Florida [Video]

Trump Holds Rally In Florida

The president went back out on the campaign trail not long after his doctors gave him a clean bill of health. CBS2's Dick Brennan reports

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:24
Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett [Video]

Wisconsinites weigh in on hearings for Judge Amy Coney Barrett

Some approve of President Trump's Supreme Court Nomination, while others do not.

Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin     Duration: 02:06