SUPREME COURT BATTLE: Local experts comment on Amy Coney Barrett's Supreme Court nomination

President Trump Announces Amy Coney Barrett As Supreme Court NomineeCBS4's Skyler Henry reports on the president's supreme court pick.
Wisconsin’s Republican US Senator on Supreme Court SeatSenator Ron Johnson on why he agrees with Republicans moving forward to try to confirm a new Supreme Court Justice before the election.
Political rallies in Boise highlight Supreme Court nominee controversyPolitical rallies were on the docket in Boise this Saturday as we spoke with people from both sides of the aisle regarding President Trump's nomination for the U.S. Supreme Court.