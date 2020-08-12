Global  
 

Uber wins appeal to operate in London

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 00:54s - Published
Uber wins appeal to operate in London

Uber wins appeal to operate in London

Uber will be granted a new licence to operate in London after a judge ruledthe firm was “fit and proper” to work in the capital.


Uber wins back right to operate in London [Video]

Uber wins back right to operate in London

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating license. A British judge was satisfied the service was now 'fit and proper' after addressing safety concerns. Adam Reed reports.

Uber wins appeal against London ban

Uber has won its appeal after losing its license to operate in London, Bloomberg reports. A judge ruled that..
Uber secures right to continue operating in London

 A court renews the ride-hailing giant's London licence despite previous safety concerns.
Uber granted London operating licence following court ruling

Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) has been granted a new licence to operate in London after the taxi...
Uber wins appeal against London ban

Uber wins appeal against London ban Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge Uber has won its appeal after losing its license to...
Uber to stay in London (for now) despite its long history of safety concerns

Uber to stay in London (for now) despite its long history of safety concerns After years of delivering its service whilst the legal case over its official London operating...
