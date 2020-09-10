Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU

Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Duration: 01:33s - Published
Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU

Britain will not back down over Brexit legislation, Michael Gove tells the EU

The Government has rebuffed a fresh demand from the EU to withdrawcontroversial legislation which could see the UK unilaterally tear up elementsof the Brexit divorce deal.

At talks in Brussels on Monday, EuropeanCommission vice president Maros Sefcovic reiterated calls for ministers toscrap provisions in the UK Internal Market Bill giving them the power tooverride key provisions in the Withdrawal Agreement.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Brexit Brexit The United Kingdom's withdrawal from the European Union

Gove: We remain committed to seeking an agreement [Video]

Gove: We remain committed to seeking an agreement

Cabinet Office minister, Michael Gove, has said the UK remains committed to seeking a Brexit agreement during his trip to Brussels. Report by Browna. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:38Published
Taoiseach: I’m not optimistic UK will strike post-Brexit trade deal [Video]

Taoiseach: I’m not optimistic UK will strike post-Brexit trade deal

In a virtual appearance at the Liberal Democrat party conference, IrishTaoiseach Micheal Martin has said he is "not optimistic" that Britain willstrike a post-Brexit trade deal with the European Union. Mr Martin said therewas still the “potential for a deal”, but warned that the Government’scontroversial legislation which enables the UK to break international law had“eroded trust”.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:02Published
Brexit briefing: 94 days until the end of the transition period [Video]

Brexit briefing: 94 days until the end of the transition period

The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published

Confidence in UK's global role plunges after Brexit, poll finds

 Belief that Britain is a force for good in the world has plunged in the last 18 months, a national poll has found, with under half of the UK now convinced of the..
WorldNews

European Union European Union Economic and political union of European states

Brexit: Gove heads to Brussels as EU trade talks resume

 Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove will meet EU representatives at the start of a week of negotiations.
BBC News

Tens of thousands rally against Belarus president as Minsk warns of ‘chaos, anarchy’

 Tens of thousands of people have taken to the streets of Belarus for a seventh consecutive weekend to demand President Alexander Lukashenko's resignation,..
WorldNews

Michael Gove Michael Gove British Conservative politician

Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period [Video]

Gove warns of 'challenge' at end of Brexit transition period

Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove has updated MPs on the "reasonable worst-case scenario" planning by the Government as the UK approaches the end of the Brexit transition period on 31st December. Mr Gove said the Government is "committed" to negotiating a new free trade agreement with the EU before the end of the year but insisted "things will change" for businesses and individuals as they trade with and travel to the EU, whatever the outcome of the talks. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:47Published
Michael Gove: Plans to let fans back into English sporting venues paused [Video]

Michael Gove: Plans to let fans back into English sporting venues paused

Plans to allow the phased return of spectators into sporting venues in Englandfrom October 1 will be put on hold because of the recent rise in coronaviruscases, Michael Gove has announced.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:08Published

Maroš Šefčovič Maroš Šefčovič Slovak politician and diplomat

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum [Video]

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:14Published
Government tells EU they are not withdrawing new bill [Video]

Government tells EU they are not withdrawing new bill

Michael Gove says he has told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government “would not be withdrawing” the Internal Market Bill, following an “extraordinary meeting” of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:54Published
EU official arrives for talks with Michael Gove [Video]

EU official arrives for talks with Michael Gove

European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic arrives in London for an “extraordinary meeting” of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU with Michael Gove. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:44Published

City of Brussels City of Brussels Capital of Belgium

EU's Vestager appeals court veto of $15-bn Apple tax order

 BRUSSELS : EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager on Friday appealed a court ruling dismissing her order to iPhone maker Apple to pay 13 billion euros ($15..
WorldNews

European Commission European Commission Executive branch of the European Union

EU Commission to appeal Apple ruling in Ireland over $14.9 billion tax case

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

The European Commission is appealing a July court judgment in the ongoing saga of Apple’s taxes in Ireland...
The Verge

European Commission to challenge Apple tax bill verdict

 EU court ruling that the tech giant does not have to pay hefty back taxes to Ireland goes back to court.
BBC News

EU proposes first bloc-wide ‘passport’ for crypto-assets

 LONDON (Reuters) – The European Commission on Thursday set out plans to create what its officials described as the world’s most comprehensive set of rules..
WorldNews

Related news from verified sources

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Gove: People must now work from home if they can [Video]

Gove: People must now work from home if they can

Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove said people should now work from home ifthey can, in efforts to “restrain” social mixing as much as possible. “Ifpeople can work from home, they should,” he..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
Michael Gove Explains 'Shift Of Emphasis' On Going Back To Office [Video]

Michael Gove Explains 'Shift Of Emphasis' On Going Back To Office

Michael Gove defended the government's U-turn on office working as the pandemic returns for a second wave.

Credit: HuffPost UK Clips STUDIO     Duration: 00:52Published
British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach [Video]

British MPs back Brexit bill despite anger over treaty breach

Bill that would break int'l law has fuelled anger at home and outrage in Brussels and now faces more intense scrutiny.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:43Published