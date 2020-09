Parents, Students Plan To Sue IHSA Over Moving Fall Sports To Spring Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:21s - Published 5 minutes ago Parents, Students Plan To Sue IHSA Over Moving Fall Sports To Spring The message is clear: they want to play. So on Monday, parents and advocates of some local student athletes plan to file a lawsuit to pressure Illinois lawmakers and educators to re-open schools so fall sports can begin. CBS 2's Mugo Odigwe reports. 0

