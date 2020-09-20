Counting down to Game 6 of Stanley Cup Final

Lightning prepare for Game 5 of the Stanly Cup FinalThe Tampa Bay Lightning can close out the Stanley Cup Finals with a win tonight against the Dallas Stars.
Life in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup FinalLife in the NHL bubble: Tampa Bay Lightning prepare for Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final
Stanley Cup champion captain Dave Andreychuk looks back on 2004 runStanley Cup champion captain Dave Andreychuk looks back on 2004 run
Tampa Bay Lightning confident going into Game 6 against Dallas StarsThe Lightning believe playing the same way as Game 5 will be enough to finish this off and celebrate. Story: https://bit.ly/337AmRB
Lightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup FinalLightning feed off Stamkos' return in win over Dallas Stars in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final
Bolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup FinalBolts want big hits to continue in Game 3 of Stanley Cup Final