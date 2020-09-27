IPL 2020 DC vs SRH : Ex-Ranji Cricketer CM Deepak predicts the match winner| Oneindia News

A confident Delhi Capitals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 11 of IPL 2020 after two morale-boosting wins.

DC have won both their matches – the first a Super Over win and the second a confidence-boosting 44-run win over three-time champions Chennai Super Kings.

Their opponents SRH slipped in a chase against Royal Challengers Bangalore to start the season with a defeat and in the second suffered another defeat this time a seven-wicket loss to Kolkata Knight Riders.

