Philadelphia Fire Department Promotes First Ever Black Female Fire Chief

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly
Philadelphia Fire Department Promotes First Ever Black Female Fire Chief

Philadelphia Fire Department Promotes First Ever Black Female Fire Chief

Capt.

Lisa Forrest of Ladder 24 in West Philadelphia is now Battalion Chief Forrest.


