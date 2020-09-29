Kindergarten Teacher To Be Put To Death Over 'Student Management Issues'

In China, a former kindergarten teacher is going to pay the ultimate price for her crime: her life.

Newser reports Wang Yun will face the death penalty, which the Henan provincial court suggested as 'the severest possible penalty.'

The teacher killed one child and sickened two dozen others by adding sodium nitrite to their porridge on the morning of March 27, 2019.

The poisoning came after Wang argued with a fellow teacher 'over student management issues.'

The millet porridge she tampered with was intended for that teacher's class as 'revenge.'