|
|
|
Local Democrats and Republicans get ready for the first presidential debate
Video Credit: NBC 26 Wisconsin - Duration: 01:39s - Published
Both political parties held watch parties all over the state.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday said during the first presidential debate that...
FOXNews.com - Published
|
There is so little Democrats and Republicans agree on right now, but Tuesday night's first...
NPR - Published
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|