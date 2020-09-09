'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case

After Lucknow CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sep 30, one of the accused, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi called it a "historic decision".

Joshi said, "It's a historic decision by the court.

This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya.

Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy.

We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction."