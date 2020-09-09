Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case

'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case

After Lucknow CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sep 30, one of the accused, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi called it a "historic decision".

Joshi said, "It's a historic decision by the court.

This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya.

Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy.

We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction."


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Murli Manohar Joshi Murli Manohar Joshi Indian politician

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court [Video]

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by CBI Court

All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:18Published

Court's decision proves no conspiracy was hatched for Dec 6 incident in Ayodhya: Murli Manohar Joshi

 "It is a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya. Our programme and rallies were not part..
IndiaTimes

Babri Masjid Babri Masjid Mosque in Ayodhya, India, destroyed in 1992

Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict [Video]

Welcomed court's decision by saying 'Jai Shri Ram': LK Advani on Babri demolition verdict

In a self made video, BJP veteran and senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on September 30 welcomed the judgement by the CBI court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. He said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. When I heard that news, we welcome the decision by saying 'Jai Shree Ram'. CBI court acquitted all 32 accused including Advani today in Lucknow.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:01Published

Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party


Ram Mandir, Ayodhya Ram Mandir, Ayodhya God temple being built on Ram Janmabhoomi site

Babri case lost its relevance after 2019 SC verdict: Shiv Sena

 Speaking about the special CBI court's verdict to acquit all accused in the Babri case, Raut told reporters "the case in the special court lost its relevance..
IndiaTimes

Those who opposed Ram temple, surgical strike, yoga day, are now against agriculture reforms: PM Modi

 PM said that the opposition is insulting the farmers. There will also be MSP and farmers will also have freedom, some people are not able to tolerate this...
DNA
Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport [Video]

Political war over Kangana: Shiv Sena Vs Karni Sena & RPI at Mumbai airport

Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:04Published

Ayodhya Ayodhya Metropolitan City in Uttar Pradesh, India

BREAKING: CBI acquits LK Advani, MM Joshi & others in Babri Masjid demolition case

 The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition case in Ayodhya. All accused have been acquitted.
DNA

Related news from verified sources

Babri Masjid demolition case verdict vindicates my belief, says LK Advani; MM Joshi calls it `historic`

BJP veteran LK Advani on Wednesday (September 30, 2020) welcomed the judgement by the Special CBI...
Zee News - Published Also reported by •Mid-DayDNAHinduIndian Express


BREAKING: CBI acquits LK Advani, MM Joshi & others in Babri Masjid demolition case

The special CBI court pronounced its verdict on September 30 in the December 6, 1992 Babri demolition...
DNA - Published Also reported by •Zee News


Live: 28 years on, verdict in Babri demolition case today

A special court here will deliver the much-awaited judgmenttoday in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Zee News



Tweets about this

ANI_multimedia

ANI Multimedia ‘Historic decision’: MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case https://t.co/LmOWWamTet… https://t.co/YLw7FsSZ7U 39 minutes ago

swaraj76

ಹಿರೇಹಳ್ಳಿ Bhyraiah Devaraj RT @htTweets: “It is a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya," seni… 49 minutes ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times “It is a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayod… https://t.co/93tl8QOHlz 1 hour ago

Opoyis

Opoyi "It's a historic decision by the court. This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodh… https://t.co/ttXgjTw6Eu 1 hour ago


Related videos from verified sources

Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News [Video]

Babri Demolition Case:Court acquits all 32, says 'leaders tried to prevent demolition'|Oneindia News

Uma Bharti, LK Adavni and Murli Manohar Joshi among all 32 accused acquitted in the Babri Masjid demolition case by the CBI judge Surendra Kumar Yadav. Amid outrage over the Hathras gang-rape case,..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:21Published
Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Activists seek to remove mosque | Oneindia News [Video]

Krishna Janmabhoomi case: Activists seek to remove mosque | Oneindia News

As the dust slowly settles in the decades old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, now some Hindu activists are seeking to reclaim the land at 2 other sites of religious significance - Mathura and Kashi...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:32Published
Babri Masjid Case: All acquitted due to LACK OF EVIDENCE | Oneindia News [Video]

Babri Masjid Case: All acquitted due to LACK OF EVIDENCE | Oneindia News

Almost 3 decades after the Babri Masjid was demolished by a mob in December 1992, a special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Wednesday acquitted all 32 accused citing lack of evidence. The..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:31Published