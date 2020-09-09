'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:15s - Published
'Historic decision': MM Joshi after court acquits him in Babri Masjid demolition case
After Lucknow CBI court acquitted all 32 accused in Babri Masjid demolition case on Sep 30, one of the accused, senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Murli Manohar Joshi called it a "historic decision".
Joshi said, "It's a historic decision by the court.
This proves that no conspiracy was hatched for December 6 incident in Ayodhya.
Our program and rallies were not part of any conspiracy.
We are happy, everyone should now be excited about Ram Mandir's construction."
All accused in Babri Masjid demolition case acquitted by Special CBI Court in Lucknow on September 30. All 32 accused in the case acquitted by the court. Special CBI Court has observed that the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition was not pre-planned. The accused in the case included BJP leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, former ministers Uma Bharti and Kalyan Singh, among others.
In a self made video, BJP veteran and senior leader Lal Krishna Advani on September 30 welcomed the judgement by the CBI court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. He said, "I wholeheartedly welcome the judgement by the Special Court in Babri Masjid Demolition Case. When I heard that news, we welcome the decision by saying 'Jai Shree Ram'. CBI court acquitted all 32 accused including Advani today in Lucknow.
Kangana Ranaut landed in Mumbai this afternoon amid protests by Shiv Sena workers at the airport. Members of the Republican of India and the fringe Karni Sena were also present at the airport to offer their support to Kangana. Shiv Sena workers held posters and chanted slogans demanding that the actor go to Pakistan. This after Kangana had earlier compared Mumbai to PoK in her tweet and said she stood vindicated in a tweet this morning. Hours before Kangana’s Mumbai return, a team of BMC officials had demolished a part of the actor’s office, which was allegedly constructed without approval from the civic body. Kangana had compared it with the razing of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya and called the BMC officials Babar’s army. The Bombay High Court has stayed the demolition and asked the civic body to respond to the actor’s petition. Kangana had earlier dared the Maharashtra government to stop her from returning to Mumbai. Amid the tussle, Kangana has been provided Y-plus category security by the Central government. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:04Published
As the dust slowly settles in the decades old Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case, now some Hindu activists are seeking to reclaim the land at 2 other sites of religious significance - Mathura and Kashi...