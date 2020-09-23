Global  
 

Speaker says Government has shown 'total disregard' for Parliament

Speaker says Government has shown 'total disregard' for Parliament

Speaker says Government has shown 'total disregard' for Parliament

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the Government has shown a “totaldisregard” for Parliament with its handling of Covid-19 regulations.

He added:“The way in which the Government has exercised its power to make secondarylegislation during this crisis has been totally unsatisfactory.“All too oftenimportant statutory instruments have been published a matter of hours beforethey come into force and some explanations as to why important measures havecome into effect before they can be laid before this house has beenunconvincing and shows a total disregard for the House.”


Speaker leads House of Commons in tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana [Video]

Speaker leads House of Commons in tribute to Sergeant Matt Ratana

The speaker of the House of Commons Lindsay Hoyle leads MPs in a minute'ssilence for police Sergeant Matt Ratana, who was killed in a shooting inCroydon, south London, on Friday, as he assisted a suspect to Croydon CustodyCentre.

