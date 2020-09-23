Speaker says Government has shown 'total disregard' for Parliament

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle has said the Government has shown a “totaldisregard” for Parliament with its handling of Covid-19 regulations.

He added:“The way in which the Government has exercised its power to make secondarylegislation during this crisis has been totally unsatisfactory.“All too oftenimportant statutory instruments have been published a matter of hours beforethey come into force and some explanations as to why important measures havecome into effect before they can be laid before this house has beenunconvincing and shows a total disregard for the House.”