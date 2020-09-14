Two dead in single car accident in Jackson County

Video Credit: WXXVDT2 - Published 2 minutes ago

Early this morning, state troopers responded to a single vehicle wreck around 2:10 a.m.

- two people died in the accident- the wreck was in jackson county- on i-10 east near mile- marker 60, when a nissan pickup- truck traveled off the road and- collided with a tree, with 5- - - - passengers inside.

One passenge- was pronounced dead at the scen- of the- collision...- the driver was airlifted from - the scene and later died at the- hospital... - and the three remaining - passengers were - transported to a local hospital- by ambulance.

- the accident is currently under- investigation by the mississipp- highway patrol.

- the names of the victims are- being withheld, pending - notification of the next of kin- -