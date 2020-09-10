Mississippi mask mandate expires

Global  
 

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 02:16s - Published
Gov.

Tate Reeves said he signed an executive order to extend some COVID-19 restrictions, but the statewide mask mandate will be allowed to expire at 5 p.m.

Monday.


FACT CHECK: Viral Image Claims To Show Letter Announcing The End Of Mississippi’s Mask Mandate

'The letter is fake'
Daily Caller - Published

Mississippi: 'Fake' letter claims mask mandate abolished

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A letter circulating on social media claiming to be from the office of...
SeattlePI.com - Published Also reported by •Daily Caller



