Parscale cited "overwhelming stress" as the reason for stepping away.

President Donald Trump's former campaign manager Brad Parscale was hospitalized after he threatened...

Former Trump campaign manager Brad Parscale's wife was reportedly bruised following an "altercation"...

Brad Parscale, President Donald Trump's former campaign manager who was replaced by the president...

1 Fort Lauderdale Fort Lauderdale News Search Reviews (Former Trump Senior Advisory Parscale Steps Away From Trump Campaign) Fort Lau… https://t.co/vHdNIhGWbH 2 minutes ago