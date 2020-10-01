Teachers Union On First Day Of In-Person Classes For Middle, High Schoolers
United Federation of Teachers holds news conference as middle and high school students head back for in-person classes.
NYC Middle, High Schools Have Bumpy Start As In-Person Learning BeginsNew York City schools became the first big city district in the nation to open for in-person learning in middle and high schools Thursday, but things got off to a bumpy start; CBS2 political reporter..
Middle, High Schoolers Head Back To Class In NYCThe rest of New York City public school children head back to in-person learning Thursday. It comes as coronavirus cases have seen a sharp increase in the city. CBS2's John Dias reports.