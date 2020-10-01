Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Teachers Union On First Day Of In-Person Classes For Middle, High Schoolers

Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 17:46s - Published
Teachers Union On First Day Of In-Person Classes For Middle, High Schoolers

Teachers Union On First Day Of In-Person Classes For Middle, High Schoolers

United Federation of Teachers holds news conference as middle and high school students head back for in-person classes.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

WIth Middle And High Schoolers Returning, NYC’s 1,600 Public Schools Are Back

WIth Middle And High Schoolers Returning, NYC’s 1,600 Public Schools Are Back Students queue up outside of Brooklyn Tech High School on the first day of in-person...
Gothamist - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Kylie Jenner sends her daughter Stormi to school in a $12,000 backpack [Video]

Kylie Jenner sends her daughter Stormi to school in a $12,000 backpack

The daughter of beauty mogul Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott went to her first day of home school wearing a $12,000 backpack.and the response from fans was a resounding “can’t..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 00:47Published
NYC Middle, High Schools Have Bumpy Start As In-Person Learning Begins [Video]

NYC Middle, High Schools Have Bumpy Start As In-Person Learning Begins

New York City schools became the first big city district in the nation to open for in-person learning in middle and high schools Thursday, but things got off to a bumpy start; CBS2 political reporter..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 03:06Published
Middle, High Schoolers Head Back To Class In NYC [Video]

Middle, High Schoolers Head Back To Class In NYC

The rest of New York City public school children head back to in-person learning Thursday. It comes as coronavirus cases have seen a sharp increase in the city. CBS2's John Dias reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:27Published