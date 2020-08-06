Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu

Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal.
The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as multiple opponents fight for the seat of ‘king of Mirzapur’.
Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya not only wants to rule Mirzapur but also exact revenge.
The first season ended on a cliffhanger with his brother and wife dead and he badly injured.
“He feels responsible for all the deaths,” the actor says, “And after being all brawn in the first season, he has started using his brain finally.” Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya.
His criminal empire is affected as Guddu and Bablu Pandit enter the picture.
Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent sees the two brothers as a threat to his authority.
Bollywood actor Richa Chadha speaks to HT City Entertainment Editor, Monika Rawal, about the raging nepotism and insider vs outsider debate in Bollywood that came back to spotlight after actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death, her initial days in Bollywood and why she feels the term 'outsider' should be totally abolished. The Gangs Of Wasseypur and Fukrey actor also talks about social media toxicity, trolls, and says had she not been an actor, she would have been more vocal. Sharing her views on mental health, Richa feels it's a much larger discussion and people need to understand is severity. Due to the lockdown, Richa's wedding plans with Ali Fazal also got delayed and she tells us it would only be sometime next year now.
Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the titular role, this biographical film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl is inspired by the life of Indian Air Force pilot, Gunjan Saxena — the first Indian female air-force pilot in combat, and the first and only woman to be part of the Kargil War in 1999. Directed by Sharan Sharma, the film stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi in supporting roles as Gunjan's father and brother respectively. The films shows Gunjan's journey of realizing her dream of becoming a pilot and upon reaching the IAF flying base, how she beats patriarchal mindset, deals with gender bias, proves her physical strength and tales a test at every step. The music of the film is quite a package and there's a song for every situation. Even as the film looks a bit rushed at times, there's rarely a dull moment in this inspiring tale. Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl will stream on Netflix starting August 12.
Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Angad Bedi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ayesha Raza & Manav Vij, is the inspiring true story of a simple girl with big dreams who stood her ground to rule the skies. Watch our exclusive interview with Janhvi, Pankaj and director Sharan Sharma where they discuss the wave of negativity chasing the film, and how they're handing the situation.
Stars of Netflix's science-fiction drama Cargo, Vikrant Massey and Shweta Tripathi, talk to Hindustan Times about following director Arati Kadav's vision, and how they want to be remembered when they're gone.
