Ali Fazal on Mirzapur 2: Guddu bhaiya will use his brain now, team up with Golu

Amazon Prime’s Mirzapur 2 is full of big surprises and big twists, reveals the show’s Guddu Bhaiya, actor Ali Fazal.

The second season will find us in the Badlands of Uttar Pradesh again as multiple opponents fight for the seat of ‘king of Mirzapur’.

Ali Fazal’s Guddu bhaiya not only wants to rule Mirzapur but also exact revenge.

The first season ended on a cliffhanger with his brother and wife dead and he badly injured.

“He feels responsible for all the deaths,” the actor says, “And after being all brawn in the first season, he has started using his brain finally.” Mirzapur 2 stars Pankaj Tripathi as a local don named Kaleen Bhaiya.

His criminal empire is affected as Guddu and Bablu Pandit enter the picture.

Kaleen Bhaiya’s son, and heir-apparent sees the two brothers as a threat to his authority.

Pankaj Tripathi as Akandha Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma as Munna Tripathi, Ali Fazal as Guddu Pandit, Shweta Tripathi as Gajgamini Gupta aka Golu Gupta, Rasika Dugal as Beena Tripathi.

Mirzapur 2 releases on October 23.