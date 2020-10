Last year clashes broke out between protesters and police during the event, but China has since imposed a security law that has mostly quelled dissent.View on euronews

Hong Kong marks China's National Day with flag raising Hong Kong on Thursday (October 1) marked the 71st anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China with a flag raising ceremony and a reception hosted by Chief Executive Carrie Lam.

Hong Kong leader slams 'brutal' foreign sanctions Hong Kong Chief Executive on Thursday (October 1) described foreign sanctions imposed against Hong Kong government officials as "brutal" while defending the need to continue implementing a contentious national security law in the Chinese financial capital.

Mainland China celebrates its founding with a holiday and carefully choreographed festivities, but in...

Demonstrators mark China’s National Day with flash mobs in defiance of new security law