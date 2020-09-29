Hathras case: Rahul Gandhi arrested by police under Sec 188 IPC

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra left for Uttar Pradesh's Hathras on October 01 to meet family of a 19-year-old rape victim. Rahul Gandhi claimed that police pushed him and lathi-charged him after they started walking towards Hathras. "Just now police pushed me, lathi-charged me and threw me to the ground. I want to ask, can only Modi Ji walk in this country? Can't a normal person walk? Our vehicle was stopped, so we started walking," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at Yamuna Expressway, on his way to Hathras. "We have stopped them here. The Epidemic Act is being violated. We will not allow them to proceed forward," said Noida ADCP Ranvijay Singh.
Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh police while they were on their wayto Hathras. The duo wanted to meet the family members of the gangrape victim who died in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday. Images showed Rahul Gandhi being physically restrained by cops during his march. The Congress leader was then arrested by the cops who cited that section 144 had been imposed in Hathras and no public assembly could be allowed. While Rahul Gandhi was seen telling the cops that he would go alone and there was no question of a public assembly, the cops did not allow him to proceed. Priyanka Gandhi lashed out at the Yogi government saying that those who present themselves as guardians of Hinduism had denied a father the right to cremate his own daughter. The opposition has been gunning for the Yogi Adityanath government over the rape case and reports of police forcing the family members to cremate the victim in the wee hours despite protests from the family. Watch the full video for all the details.
